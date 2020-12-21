Welfare of farmers, agriculture industry at core of govt initiatives, says Prakash Javadekar
Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all Centre's initiatives and that the Narendra Modi government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in the field of agriculture.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:25 IST
Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all Centre's initiatives and that the Narendra Modi government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in the field of agriculture. Talking about the government's initiatives in the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture (NeGPA), Javadekar said the welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all Centre's initiatives.
"Modi Government is doing its best to bring about emerging technologies in agriculture by upgrading the National e-Governance Project for Agriculture (NeGPA).The welfare of farmers and the agriculture industry is at the core of all these initiatives by the govt," Prakash Javadekar tweeted. As farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday had invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.
The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javadekar
- Prakash Javadekar
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Talks with farmers 'work in progress', hopefully it is in last stage: Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar asks govt agencies to collectively fight pollution in Delhi
Negotiations 'work in progress', hopefully in last stage: Javadekar on farmer protest
Climate change result of historical actions, India not responsible for it: Prakash Javadekar
BTC polls: BJP supports UPPL president Pramod Boro's name for CEM, says Javadekar