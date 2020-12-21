Left Menu
Protesting farmer leaders to meet those farmers supporting Centre's agri laws: Tikait

Farmer union leaders will meet those farmers who are supporting Centre on the three farm laws and will take information from them about the benefits they will get from the laws, said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:03 IST
Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"We will go and meet those farmers' groups who are supporting the Centre on three Farm laws," said Tikait.

"We will take information from them about how they are benefitting from Farm laws and will learn the technology, which they are using to sell their crops," he added.

"We will take information from them about how they are benefitting from Farm laws and will learn the technology, which they are using to sell their crops," he added. Meanwhile, farmers have decided to sit on a relay hunger strike from today. "Everyday eleven farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours," said Balwant Singh, Secretary, BKU Punjab. "List of names have been prepared for the relay hunger strike," he added.

Yesterday, farmer unions announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting today and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas'. They further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27. The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre.

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

