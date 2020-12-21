Left Menu
Vice Adm Sandeep Naithani assumes charge as Controller Warship Production and Acquisition

The Admiral has held various challenging appointments during his illustrious naval career spanning over three and a half decades.

Updated: 21-12-2020 19:54 IST
The Admiral also commanded the premier electrical training establishment of the Navy, INS Valsura. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, AVSM, VSM, has assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition on 21 Dec 2020. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla Pune, he was commissioned into the Electrical Branch of the Indian Navy on 01 Jan 1985. The Admiral is a Post Graduate in Radar and Communication Engineering from IIT Delhi and a distinguished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the National Defence College (NDC). The Admiral has held various challenging appointments during his illustrious naval career spanning over three and a half decades. The officer has served onboard the aircraft carrier Viraat in various capacities. He has tenanted important appointments in Naval Dockyards at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam and in the Staff, Personnel and Materiel Branches of Naval Headquarters. The Admiral also commanded the premier electrical training establishment of the Navy, INS Valsura.

As a Flag Officer, the Admiral has served as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation) in Naval Headquarters, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQ WNC, the Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Mumbai, the Director-General Naval Project at Mumbai and the Programme Director, HQ ATVP.

(With Input from PIB)

