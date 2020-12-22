Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: New strain of coronavirus, precautions by India dominate media space

Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of the new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England and the precautions being taken by India, due to the outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:49 IST
Urdu Bulletin: New strain of coronavirus, precautions by India dominate media space
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications have highlighted the news of the new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England and the precautions being taken by India, due to the outbreak. According to reports, the entire world is gripped by fear after the new strain of coronavirus was identified. Britain has announced that it could be 70 per cent more transmissible and has imposed a strict lockdown.

Most publications have also stated that considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the Central government has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 31 December. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's assurance to the people of the country that the government is alert about the new coronavirus strain emerging from the United Kingdom has also been prominently displayed. Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The publication has carried the news of the new strain of coronavirus as its top headline. According to the newspaper, 20 countries, including India, have banned flights originating from the UK, while Saudi Arabia has sealed all its borders.

"Agri Laws: Farmers begin hunger strike", the publication has carried another prominent news on its lead page. While coverage of farmers' agitation has also been continued. Delhi- Ghaziabad Road has been closed while the agitating farmers have blocked the NH-9 highway has been covered.

The Inquilab: The newspaper has carried the news of night curfew announced in Maharashtra, as its top headline. Another prominent news carried by the publication is, "Decision to transfer money under PM Kisan Yojana". It states that amid the ongoing protest against agriculture laws, the government will not only deposit money in farmers 'accounts on Friday, but PM Modi will also interact with the farmers' families through video conferencing.

Roznama Hindustan Express: The publication has also highlighted the new strain of coronavirus as its top headline stating--"New strain of coronavirus in England causes a fear situation in India, ban on all flights between UK and India till 31st December". The publication has also carried the news of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora's demise on its front page.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020