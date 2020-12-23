Govt talking with farmers with full sensitivity, hope agitation ends soon: Rajnath Singh on Farmers' Day

On the occasion of Farmers' Day on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre is talking with the protesting farmers with "full sensitivity" and hoped that they will end their agitation soon. Farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms entered its 28th day on Wednesday.

"Today, on the occasion of Farmers' Day, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their protest soon," the Union Minister tweeted. In a series of tweets, Singh also remembered former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. "Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and the honour of farmers should be protected. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken inspiration from him, and many steps are being taken in the interest of farmers. They will not let the farmers get hurt in any case," he added.

Farmers' Day is observed every year on December 23 to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers. On Monday, farmers started a 24-hour long relay hunger strike, with 11 people sitting on strike each day.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had urged people to skip a meal on Kisan Diwas in support of farmers' agitation. Even after several rounds of talks with the government, farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)