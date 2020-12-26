Left Menu
Jagannath temple in Puri reopens for local residents

After remaining closed for nearly nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the Jagannath Temple in Puri was reopened for local residents on Saturday.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:00 IST
Jagannath Temple in Puri. Image Credit: ANI

After remaining closed for nearly nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the Jagannath Temple in Puri was reopened for local residents on Saturday. Puri District administration said that till December 31, locals will be allowed to enter the temple ward wise after showing their Voter card or Aadhaar card.

People from all other parts of states and countries will be allowed to visit the temple from January 3 with a COVID-19 negative report, which is not more than four days old. As per COVID-19 guidelines issued by Puri District administration, old persons above 65 years and children below 10 years will be not allowed to enter the temple premises.

Local devotees from today morning catch the glimpse of Trinity and ward-wise Darshan of Lord Jagannath is going on. The temple remained closed since the middle of March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

