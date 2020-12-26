RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:24 IST
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws. ''I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA,'' Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district. On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur-
- Rajasthan-Haryana
- Hanuman Beniwal
- Fevicol
- Shahjhanpur
ALSO READ
(Eds: Dropping reference to UP ) Farmers from Shahjahanpur to start 'Delhi Chalo' march' through Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am Sunday: Union leaders tell media.
Farmers from UP's Shahjahanpur to start 'Delhi Chalo' march' through Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am Sunday: Union leaders tell media.
Farmers block Jaipur-Delhi highway in Rajasthan's Alwar
Farmers' protest at Rajasthan-Haryana border enters third day
Part of Jaipur-Delhi Highway remains blocked