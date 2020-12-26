PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on December 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 at 4ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Saturday. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.
The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment. The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables, the PMO informed.
The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7 this year which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. Its frequency was later increased from weekly to three days a week. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- 100th
- Narendra Singh Tomar
- Sangola
- Devlali
- Narendra Modi
- Kisan Rail
- Bihar
- Piyush Goyal
ALSO READ
We have similar views on regional security issues: PM Narendra Modi at virtual summit with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev.
In every sphere of our government's working, importance given to dignity of women, says PM Narendra Modi at an event to mark poet Subramanya Bharathi's birth anniversary.
India has been through ups and downs in 2020; things improve fast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at FICCI Annual Convention.
Farmers who are surrounding Delhi have been misguided: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Hybrid Renewable Energy Park in Kutch district of Gujarat.