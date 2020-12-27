Left Menu
Don't let leaders supporting farm laws enter your villages: SP's Ram Govind Chaudhary to farmers in UP

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Sunday called on farmers in his constituency Bansdih here not to allow political leaders who are supporting the Centres agricultural reforms to enter their villages.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Sunday called on farmers in his constituency Bansdih here not to allow political leaders who are supporting the Centre's agricultural reforms to enter their villages. The leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was speaking at a programme organised in Bisuali village.

Thousands of farmers from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for a month now to demand the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. The Samajwadi Party has come out in support of agitating farmers. It held demonstrations in various parts of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month to back the farmers' demand.

Chaudhary said political leaders who are supporting the new farm laws should not be greeted with 'Ram-Ram', 'pranaam' and 'dua-salaam'. ''Giving them water and hookah should also be stopped. They should be stopped from entering the villages,'' he told the gathering.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure income, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

