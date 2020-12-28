Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin raises Rs 2 crore from angel investors

The company aims to utilise the capital in setting up 500 micro-farms in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, it said in a statement.Aqgromalin supplements the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms mainly in the areas of Animal Husbandry and Aquaculture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:09 IST
Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin raises Rs 2 crore from angel investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Agri-tech startup Aqgromalin on Monday said it has raised Rs 2 crore from angel investors participating from the Middle East. The company aims to utilise the capital in setting up 500 micro-farms in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Aqgromalin supplements the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms mainly in the areas of Animal Husbandry and Aquaculture. Prasanna Manogaran and Bharani C L, co-founders of Aqgromalin said: ''Our company plans to utilise these funds in improving and accelerating the implementation of micro-farms that is going to uplift the living of the farmers. Additionally, our plans to strengthen the technology backed platform will drive the business forward in the domain of agri-tech.'' Aqgromalin, which was founded in 2019, has presence in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It aims to supplement the income of small landholding farmers through ready to implement micro-farms. It makes access easier for various agricultural implements and technology.

The agri-tech startup follows a comprehensive approach to help farmers utilise their existing farm assets and broaden their agricultural practices for better growth. Furthermore, the company provides access to necessary inputs and all required materials to immediately start operations including – extensive training for the cultivation of crops, raising farmers' awareness for the common diseases, and equipping them with expert skills to troubleshoot and increase yield, the statement said.

The company has designed an optional buy policy for the farmers at a fair market price. Moreover, it works closely with financial institutions to aid the deserving farmers and improve their accessibility to a formal credit system to reduce the burden of interest on them.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected LeT terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist was arrested here and two grenades were recovered from him, scuttling an attempt by the Pakistan-based group to carry out an attack in the winter capital Jammu, a top police officer said on Monday. ...

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers' interests, economy: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

False narratives about new farm laws doing significant harm to farmers interests, economy Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020