Minister reviews Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan project

Secretary Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi; DG Tourism Ms Meenakshi Sharma; JS Culture Ms Sanjukta Mudgal; ADG Tourism Ms Rupinder Brar and representatives of Archaeological Survey of India were present in the meeting.

Minister reviews Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan project
Shri Prahlad said that 'Adopt a Heritage' is a well-conceived initiative and hoped that by leveraging CSR, this project would help in providing the basic amenities such as cleanliness, safe drinking water, light, and sounds in the lesser-known monuments.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (I/C), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel took a review meeting of the "Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan" project in New Delhi today. Secretary Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi; DG Tourism Ms Meenakshi Sharma; JS Culture Ms Sanjukta Mudgal; ADG Tourism Ms Rupinder Brar and representatives of Archaeological Survey of India were present in the meeting.

A detailed presentation was given about the present status and progress at various monuments. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel laid emphasis on timely completion of projects and asked the officials to review the amenities proposed under the MoUs in discussion with the nodal departments from time to time.

Shri Prahlad said that 'Adopt a Heritage' is a well-conceived initiative and hoped that by leveraging CSR, this project would help in providing the basic amenities such as cleanliness, safe drinking water, light, and sounds in the lesser-known monuments.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India runs the "Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan" project which is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India and State/ UTs Government for developing tourism amenities at heritage/ natural/ tourist sites spread across India for making them tourist-friendly, in a planned and phased manner. The project aims to encourage companies from the public sector, private sector, trusts, NGOs, individuals and other stakeholders to become 'Monument Mitras' and take up the responsibility of developing and upgrading the basic and advanced tourist amenities at these sites as per their interest and viability in terms of a sustainable investment model under CSR. They would also look after the Operation & Maintenance of the same.

Under the project, 27 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) has been awarded to 12 Monument Mitras for twenty-five (25) sites and two (2) Technological interventions across India.

Under the MoUs handed over for implementation of amenities includes basic facilities such as Dustbin; Public Conveniences; Clean drinking water facility; Illumination; Ease of Access; Aesthetics and cleanliness of site; Bench Installations, Waste Management; App-based Multilingual Audio Guide; Installation of Digi Kiosk and Ticketing Kiosk; Signage -Descriptive and directional; Wi-Fi.

Advance amenities under implementation include Visitor Facility Centre; Sound and Light Show -3D-Projection Mapping (Interior and Exterior); Snack Counter & Souvenir Shop; Augmented Reality Experience and Virtual Reality (360-degree Experience).

(With Inputs from PIB)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

