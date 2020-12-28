Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two die in car accident in Shimla

Two people died after a car fell 200 feet down from the road in Kelvi panchayat in Shimla district on Monday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:22 IST
Two die in car accident in Shimla
Car gets damaged in an accident in Shimla (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people died after a car fell 200 feet down from the road in Kelvi panchayat in Shimla district on Monday. A police official from Theog said the driver lost the control of the car while it was on its way to Nera areas in Kelvi panchayat.

"Four people were riding the car from Jadun Road to Kelvi village. The driver lost control of the car and it rolled down and fell about 200 feet." The official said that two people died on the spot and two others were sent to a civil hospital in a private vehicle by the locals.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Gerra, 64, and Happy, 22. The police are conducting further investigations. (ANI)

Also Read: No public new year celebration in Shimla as night curfew to continue till Jan 5

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers raise slogans against Sukhbir Singh Badal, try to gherao him in Punjab

A group of farmers raised slogans against Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and tried to gherao him when he visited Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib here on Monday. The farmers protesting against the Centres new farm laws al...

Punjab teacher cycles 225 km to join farmers' protest at Tikri border

Manoj Kumar, who is employed as a teacher in a government school in Punjabs Sangrur district, cycled 225 kilometres to reach Delhis Tikri border on Monday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting the agricultural laws...

U.S. government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

The U.S. government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a U.S. judge that blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the Uni...

Sports News Roundup: NBA veteran Young to play in China; Nets look to get back on track against Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nets look to get back on track against GrizzliesKevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put together another dynamic scoring display, but for the first time in the young NBA season, it did not resu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020