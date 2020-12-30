Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid

Locals of Ballabpur Danga village in West Bengal's Birbhum district said that their village lacks basic facilities like toilets and clean water. However, they are now hopeful that things might change as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village recently and promised development. The tribal village of Ballabpur Danga is home to 150-odd families.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:17 IST
Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid
Visual from Birbhum. Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Locals of Ballabpur Danga village in West Bengal's Birbhum district said that their village lacks basic facilities like toilets and clean water. However, they are now hopeful that things might change as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village recently and promised development.The tribal village of Ballabpur Danga is home to 150-odd families.

Tulsi Soren, one of the locals said that she feels insecure in the absence of proper toilet facilities. "We feel insecure as we don't have proper toilet facilities. We have to defecate in an open area. Even we have to bathe openly in a pond as the water connection facility is not available," Soren told ANI.

Tulsi further said that the locals raised problems with Banerjee during her visit. The woman added that the Chief Minister has assured them that toilets will be made available to them as soon as possible. "CM Mamata Banerjee had visited Ballabpur Danga village and we have complained to her about the lack of facilities in our village. She assured us that the facilities of the toilet will be made available to us as early as possible. We are hopeful," she added.

Another local Sarmoni Soren said: "When there are claims about development, it is a matter of concern that our village has no proper toilets. It is quite shameful for the girls to defecate in the open." The Chief Minister had gone to Birbhum on December 28 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. Shah had recently visited West Bengal for two days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader moves court accusing police of putting him in ‘house arrest’

A local Congress leader on Wednesday moved a Mathura magisterial court accusing police of putting him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in his partys save-cow-save-farmer programme. President Umesh Sharma of the Congress ...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...

Ireland extends travel ban for UK, South Africa to Jan. 6

Ireland on Wednesday extended a ban on travel to the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa until Jan. 6 due to the presence of a new more infectious variant of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.Irish officials last wee...

France's new coronavirus infections above 26,000 over 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 26,457 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, up sharply from 11,395 on Tuesday, and a level unseen since Nov. 18.France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020