Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for attacks on temples

Condemning the demolition of Lord Ram idol at Ramatheertham, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday blamed the "complacent attitude" of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party government (YSRCP) in the state for the increase in attacks on temples and demolition of idols. As per an official statement, Naidu said, "Not just the people's lives but the temples and idols also had no safety under the suppressive regime of Jaganmohan Reddy. The latest demolition of Kodanda Rama's idol atop the Ramateertham hill in Vizianagaram district was highly condemnable."

The TDP chief said that the demolition of idols at the four centuries old Ramateertham temple was a result of the total negligence of the ruling party. "For reasons not known, the Chief Minister was just watching the attacks on temples like a silent spectator. In the last 19 months, over 120 attacks took place on temples. These attacks were going on as per a premeditated plan. Over 23 idols were demolished in six temples at Pithapuram. Durga temple was brought down in Guntur. Naidu demanded stringent action against the culprits responsible for the Ramatheertham incident," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, TDP workers held a protest rally at Ramateertham village and raised the 'Jai Sriram' slogans. They demanded the resignation of state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. Earlier on Wednesday, the desecrated part of Lord Ram's idol is found in a tank near the temple. (ANI)