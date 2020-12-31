Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for attacks on temples

Condemning the demolition of Lord Ram idol at Ramatheertham former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday blamed the "complacent attitude" of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party government in the state for the increase in attacks on temples and demolition of idols.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:29 IST
Chandrababu Naidu blames Andhra govt for attacks on temples
Visuals from TDP's protest rally at Ramateertham village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the demolition of Lord Ram idol at Ramatheertham, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday blamed the "complacent attitude" of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party government (YSRCP) in the state for the increase in attacks on temples and demolition of idols. As per an official statement, Naidu said, "Not just the people's lives but the temples and idols also had no safety under the suppressive regime of Jaganmohan Reddy. The latest demolition of Kodanda Rama's idol atop the Ramateertham hill in Vizianagaram district was highly condemnable."

The TDP chief said that the demolition of idols at the four centuries old Ramateertham temple was a result of the total negligence of the ruling party. "For reasons not known, the Chief Minister was just watching the attacks on temples like a silent spectator. In the last 19 months, over 120 attacks took place on temples. These attacks were going on as per a premeditated plan. Over 23 idols were demolished in six temples at Pithapuram. Durga temple was brought down in Guntur. Naidu demanded stringent action against the culprits responsible for the Ramatheertham incident," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, TDP workers held a protest rally at Ramateertham village and raised the 'Jai Sriram' slogans. They demanded the resignation of state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. Earlier on Wednesday, the desecrated part of Lord Ram's idol is found in a tank near the temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI raids 2 Kolkata premises in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border. Failing to meet Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the Trinamool Congre...

Czech Republic reports 16,939 COVID-19 cases, highest number to date - ministry

The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,939 daily cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.The central European country of 10.7 million people has been one of the hardest hit in the region, with its...

Myanmar extends international flight ban till January end

Yangon Myanmar, December 31 ANIXinhua Myanmars Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January. The ministry on Thursday issued an an...

No relief from biting cold in Rajasthan, Mount Abu records minus 4.4 degrees C

Intense cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan where over a dozen districts recorded night temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Thursday. The mercury dipped to to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020