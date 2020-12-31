Ludhiana police raids restaurant night before New Year

Ludhiana Police raided a restaurant in South City area on Wednesday night, where youths were partying flouting the COVID-19 related restrictions set by the government. They were celebrating the New Year a day earlier in order to escape the strict guidelines that have been imposed till January 1 in Punjab.

Police have raided the Urban Vibes restaurant, which is located in the posh area of Ludhiana's South City. Paramdeep Singh, Station House Officer, Punjab Agriculture University Police Station said, "Around 100-150 youths were partying in the restaurant. Hotel owner Manjeet Singh and his manager were openly serving liquor to the children. We raided the restaurant along with our team. We have registered an FIR (first information report) under the Excise Act, Section 188 of IPC and the Disaster Management Act."

Most of these people were less than 25 years, which is the minimum required age to drink alcohol in Punjab. The number of people gathered in the restaurant was also more than the set limit. Punjab government has already issued guidelines restricting indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gathering to 250. There is also a night curfew going on, which will be lifted after January 1.

As the nation gears up for welcoming 2021, state governments have imposed strict rules to deal with the crowd to arrest spread of COVID-19. (ANI)