Fake GST invoice racket worth Rs 510 crore busted in Odisha's Cuttack, kingpin held

Odisha Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate busted tax invoice fraud to the tune of Rs 510 crore and arrested its mastermind, Sandeep Mohanty in Cuttack, an official said on Friday.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:46 IST
Odisha Commissioner, CT and GST SK Lohani talking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate busted tax invoice fraud to the tune of Rs 510 crore and arrested its mastermind, Sandeep Mohanty in Cuttack, an official said on Friday. SK Lohani, Odisha Commissioner, Central Tax (CT) and GST while talking to ANI said that the accused has accepted his crimes.

"There are people who try to misuse the GST system. After analysis of data, we shortlist doubtful tax returns and do field checks of such filing entities. In this process, we found a tax theft racket where a person named Sandeep Mohanty used fake purchase and sale invoices of Rs 510 crores," Lohani said. "Mohanty availed bogus input tax credit (ITC) and fake purchase invoices on the name of 22 fictitious firms that came to light when the Enforcement Wing conducted a statewide search operation," he added.

The official further said that during interrogation, "Mohanty accepted that he misused the GST system to do the fraud." (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

