Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a Harley Davidson showroom situated on the first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar. The incident took place around 1

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:05 IST
Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar
A massive fire broke out at a showroom situated on the first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out at a Harley Davidson showroom situated on the first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar. The incident took place around 1:38 am on Saturday. A total of four people were rescued from a nightclub on the third floor of the building.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a total of 25 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire brought under control at 5:50 am, they added. The cause behind the fire is still not known. (ANI)

Also Read: Fire at Harley Davidson showroom in Moti Nagar, no casualty

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India logs 19,078 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,05,788

India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of act...

Soccer-Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink reappointed Burton manager

Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesdays 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One third-tier clu...

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020; trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn: Commerce Min data.

Exports slip 0.8 per cent in December 2020 trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn Commerce Min data....

S Korea extends distancing rules for 2 weeks

South Korea is extending stringent distancing rules for two more weeks as authorities seek to suppress a viral resurgence, while confirming its first case of an apparently more contagious coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021