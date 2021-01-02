Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi's Moti Nagar
A massive fire broke out at a Harley Davidson showroom situated on the first and second floors of a building in Moti Nagar. The incident took place around 1:38 am on Saturday. A total of four people were rescued from a nightclub on the third floor of the building.
According to Delhi Fire Service, a total of 25 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire brought under control at 5:50 am, they added. The cause behind the fire is still not known. (ANI)
