Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Jammu

On the first day of New Year 2021, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu sector.

On Friday evening, Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked firing around 6:35 pm that lasted till 8 pm. The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan had also violated a ceasefire along the LoC on Friday in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

