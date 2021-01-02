Farmers to march into Delhi on Jan 26 if demands not met, announces Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced that farmers will march into Delhi on January 26 with their tractors, trolleys and other vehicles if their demands are not met and also said that a "farmers' republic parade" will take place after the official parade. In its first press conference organized by the 7-member Coordination Committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in the national capital, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, also announced their plan of action till January 26 to intensify and deepen the agitation.

A fortnight of a nationwide campaign called "Desh Jagriti Abhiyan" from January 6 to 20 will include rallies, conferences and dharnas all over the country. Lohri/Sankranti will be marked as Kisan Sankalp Diwas by burning the copies of the three laws and January 18 will be celebrated as Mahila Kisan Diwas to underline the role of women farmers.

Azad Hind Kisan Diwas will be marked on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on 23 January by protesting outside Governors' official residence in all state capitals. The press conference was addressed by Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshanpal, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Ashok Dhawale (in place for Hannan Mollah), Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and Abhimanyu Kohad (in place for Shiv Kumar Sharma Kakkaji) and Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav.

"If our demands are not met till Jan 26, then farmers will hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in Delhi. We appeal to farmers from adjoining areas of national capital to be prepared and request every farmer family of the country to send a member to Delhi if possible," Yadav said. "We have no alternative and if the government does not meet our demand by the 26th of January, we will be left with no option other than to start marching peacefully into Delhi. We intend to be peaceful and we told long ago to the Government of India during our talks that it has only two options - either repeal the 3 central farm acts or use force on us to evict us. The time has come for decisive action here, and we have chosen 26th January both because the Republic Day represents the supremacy of the people and also because we would have demonstrated patiently and peacefully at Delhi's borders for two full months in extreme weather conditions by then our resolve to get our demands met," said Samyukt Kisan Morcha in a statement.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)