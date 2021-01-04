Left Menu
Development News Edition

DSGMC provides elevated beds to protect farmers from rain at Singhu border

This isnt cold enough for us, the farmer from Ludhiana said.According to Manjinder Singh, president of the DSGMC, the organisation has provided 1200 such beds across the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites for those gathered there to cope with the rain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:16 IST
DSGMC provides elevated beds to protect farmers from rain at Singhu border

With rain posing an uncalled-for challenge for the protesting farmers at the city's Singhu border, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has arranged makeshift elevated beds in the tent provided by the organisation at the demonstration site. The tent, located right beyond the main stage, is pitched on the lower end of the highway, making it susceptible to water logging.

Preempting the bad weather, the DSGMC last week replaced all the mattresses on the ground with wooden tables that were covered with cloth mats and then the mattresses were placed on them. “This tent is on low land so when it rained the water collected inside the tent. Thankfully the beds were arranged before hand,” said Jaswinder Singh from Jalandhar, who has been camping at the Delhi-Haryana border since December 1.

When asked about the dipping temperatures, his cohabitant in the tent Gurmeet Singh said it wasn't ''cold enough yet”. “We are from Punjab, we are used to colder climates. This isn't cold enough for us,” the farmer from Ludhiana said.

According to Manjinder Singh, president of the DSGMC, the organisation has provided 1200 such beds across the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites for those gathered there to cope with the rain. “We were wary of the weather. To ensure that the mattresses on the ground didn't end up getting wet, we arranged for these temporary beds that are elevated and would not be affected even if rain water collected underneath,” he said.

He added that the organisation will also provide buses equipped with beds at Tikri and Singhu borders in the next few days to help farmers continue their fight irrespective of the rain. “We have decided to provide shelter in our buses that are otherwise signed up with schools and colleges. We have replaced the seats with beds, so that farmers can sleep in them. It will also help in the rain and cold.

“We have started with 30 buses which will be divided between Singhu and Tikri to begin with. Ghazipur, as of now, is in a better state than the other two sites,” he said. The DSGMC has already made provisions for langar (community kitchens), medical assistance, blankets, tents, as well as ambulances at all three protest sites.

The farmers who have been agitating at Delhi's borders for over a month now have been demanding the repeal of the three new agriculture laws passed by the Centre. The farmers are apprehensive that the new legislations will do away with the Minimum Support Price system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. PTI TRS RDM RDM.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ericsson signs five-year 5G agreement with Qatar's Ooredoo Group

Ericsson on Monday announced the signing of a strategic five-year 5G agreement with Qatars Ooredoo Group to digitally transform and modernize the latters existing mobile networks across its operating companies in 10 countries including Qata...

Hundreds of winter migratory birds found dead in Himachal's Pong Dam Lake sanctuary

Hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, said an official, without specifying the cause. In a letter, the range forest officer of Nagrota-Surian stated that on December ...

100 tablets for students in rural TN, Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 4 PTI Underprivileged school children in rural Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are to get 100 tablets for distance learning. For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual ...

Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock over agri laws; Unions insist on repeal

The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers got underway here on Monday afternoon to resolve an over-a-month-long impasse over farmers agitation against three farm laws, but representatives of farmer gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021