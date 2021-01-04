Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre starts Sagarmala Seaplane Services project with potential airline operators

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday kicked off the ambitious project of Sagarmala Seaplane Services (SSPS) with potential airline operators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:38 IST
Centre starts Sagarmala Seaplane Services project with potential airline operators
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways starts Project of Sagarmala Seaplane Services (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday kicked off the ambitious project of Sagarmala Seaplane Services (SSPS) with potential airline operators. The Ministry is initiating the process of commencing operations of the seaplane services, on the select routes, under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) framework through prospective airline operators, according to an official release by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The project execution and implementation would be through Sagarmala Development Company Ltd (SDCL), which is under the administrative control of the Ministry. Several destinations are envisaged for seaplane operations.

One such Seaplane Service is already in operation between Kevadia and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 October 2020. To run more such services in the coastal areas or proximity to water bodies, SDCL is keen to associate with the interested scheduled/ non-scheduled airline operators. The joint development and operation of Sagarmala Seaplane Services will be undertaken by forming a special purpose vehicle with Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL). To provide connectivity and easier accessibility to remote locations, SDCL is exploring plans to leverage the potential of the vast coastline and numerous water bodies/rivers across India by commencing seaplane operations. Sea Plane will utilise the nearby water bodies for take-off and landing and thus connect those places in an economical way as conventional airport infrastructure like a runway and terminal buildings are not required for seaplane operations.

The seaplanes services will be a game-changer providing a supplementary means of faster and comfortable transportation across the nation. Apart from providing air connectivity to various remote religious/tourist places, it will boost tourism for domestic and international holidaymakers. It will save travel time and stimulate localised short distance travelling especially in the hilly regions or across the rivers and lakes. In addition to the infrastructural enhancements at the places of operations, it will enormously boost tourism and business activities. Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya stated that initiation of seaplane operations align with the vision of Prime Minister Modi to improve connectivity across the nation and make India as an attractive destination for the tourists.

"Providing air connectivity to numerous remote, religious/tourist places and unexplored locations near the water bodies will make the journey easier. It will generate employment opportunities and stimulate tourism on these new locations, which will consequently contribute to the country's GDP in the long run," the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JK govt seeks detailed report on development of border tourism in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for the development of tourism along the International Border IB in Jammu district, officials said. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha,...

2 BJP leaders attacked in separate places of poll-bound Bengal

Two BJP leaders, including a member of its state committee, were attacked allegedly by goons of the Trinamool Congress in separate parts of poll-bound West Bengal, police officials said on Monday. Gunmen fired at the car of the BJPs state c...

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...

Have nothing to hide, truth will prevail: Vadra after IT dept records his statement in property case

After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail. There...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021