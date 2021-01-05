BRO personnel undertake snow clearing operations at camps in Uttarakhand

After heavy snowfall on Tuesday, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel undertook snow clearing operations at their camps in Lipulekh, Gunji, and Kalapani areas.

The staff used JCB machines to clear the snow at their camps.

There was about 30 centimetres of snowfall in villages and more than 4 feet of snowfall in the mountain area. It resulted in the suspension of road traffic in the area. (ANI)

