50-year-old Anganwadi worker raped, murdered in UP's Budaun

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. While talking to ANI, Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma said that four teams have been formed to nab three accused.

"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed the nab the accused," Sharma said. The police official said that the accused will be arrested soon and further investigation is underway. (ANI)