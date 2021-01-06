50-year-old Anganwadi worker raped, murdered in UP's Budaun
A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.ANI | Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:42 IST
A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. While talking to ANI, Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma said that four teams have been formed to nab three accused.
"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed the nab the accused," Sharma said. The police official said that the accused will be arrested soon and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Sharma
- Anganwadi
- Sankalp Sharma
ALSO READ
Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment
Congress MLAs protest in support of sugarcane farmers in Uttarakhand
61 pc of COVID-19 deaths reported in span of 24 hrs were in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh: Govt.
Supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly
Uttarakhand HC suspends Dehradun District judge for using car of booked person, suspended