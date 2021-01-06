Left Menu
Development News Edition

OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1400.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1310.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1343.00 CottonseedRefined 1185.00 Refined Palm Oil 1106.00 Soyabean Ref. 1215.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1315.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1285.00 Copra white 1860.00 Rice Bran 4-7 FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:24 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs)- G.Nut Raw 1400.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1310.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1343.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1185.00 Refined Palm Oil 1106.00 Soyabean Ref. 1215.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1315.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1285.00 Copra white 1860.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 945.00 F.S.G. 955.00 F.S.G.Kandla 935.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 24000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 25000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 35478.00 Castor Extr. 4250.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7000.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8300.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9300.00 Gr Javas 70/80 ---- Gr.Javas 80/90 8200.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4200.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7900.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7300.00 Sunflower Seed 5400.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4575.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - ALL above rates are net of GST

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMES INTERSCHOOL QUIZ COMPETITION IS AUGMENTING WITH PARTICIPATION. HAVE YOU REGISTERED YET?

The commencement of the Times Inter School Quiz Competition has had an overwhelming response at httpswww.timesschoolquiz.comlogin so far and the organizers are eagerly welcoming participation from all across the southern state. Cause what f...

UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week. In the petition su...

Lulu Group to invest Rs 200 cr in Noida

The Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group has announced its expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh, involving Rs 200 crore more investment at Greater Noida. The new investments will flow into the agriculture and information technology sectors in the state. ...

10,500 birds will be culled in Kottayam to contain avian flu spread

Kottayam District Magistrate DM M. Anjana on Wednesday said stringent measures are being taken to contain the spread of bird flu in her district, including culling of 10,500 birds around the affected area. Avian flu has been detected in war...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021