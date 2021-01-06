Left Menu
73 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the Coronavirus in the country now stands at 73, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK strain of the Coronavirus in the country now stands at 73, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday. Most of the samples have been detected positive at Pune's National Institute of Virology (30) and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (20) in New Delhi, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,74,932. According to the Union Health Ministry, 264 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 2,27,546 while the total recoveries have reached 99,97,272.

The death toll stands at 1,50,114, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

