Man saves woman who fell into well

A labourer woman was saved from drowning into a well on Wednesday morning by a 21-year-old man in Latur district of Maharashtra, officials said. The woman, who works as a sugarcane-cutter, fell into the well in a farm in Sawri village after she lost her balance while fetching water.The cries of her 12-year-old daughter alerted Abhijeet Sawarikar-Patil who rushed to the spot and jumped into the well to save the woman.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:57 IST
A labourer woman was saved from drowning into a well on Wednesday morning by a 21-year-old man in Latur district of Maharashtra, officials said. The woman, who works as a sugarcane-cutter, fell into the well in a farm in Sawri village after she lost her balance while fetching water.

The cries of her 12-year-old daughter alerted Abhijeet Sawarikar-Patil who rushed to the spot and jumped into the well to save the woman. They were lated pulled out by villagers, officials said.

Abhijeet, who is an alumnus of the Sainik School Satara, is currently pursuing engineering in a college near Pune. He was felicitated by local police for showing exemplary courage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

