Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM misguiding youth on jobs, govt universities have been neglected: Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi has accused Telangana government of not providing adequate funds for the education sector and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was misleading youth on the issue of providing jobs.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:47 IST
Telangana CM misguiding youth on jobs, govt universities have been neglected: Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi
Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi has accused Telangana government of not providing adequate funds for the education sector and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was misleading youth on the issue of providing jobs. He alleged that several universities do not have Vice-Chancellors and due recruitment has not been made in Osmania, Kakatiya and other universities.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is bluffing and misleading youth by not providing jobs. He only talks about creating jobs and giving promotions to the employees whenever graduate constituency elections occur in the state," the Congress leader told ANI. Yaskhi said the state Governor has powers to force the state government to appoint vice-chancellors .

"The government universities are suffering lack of funds and recruitments, whereas they have given permission to some of his crony TRS leaders who indulged in corrupt practices," he alleged. Yaskhi referred to "blacklisting" of Malla Reddy College of Engineering of by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for five years and said it was associated with a minister who had been given "given permission for a private university".

Refuting allegations of Congress leader, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Jayesh Ranjan said it is wrong to say that universities have been neglected. He said the process was on for making appointments of vice-chancellors against vacant posts.

"I got VC post a year ago, now I am the in-charge of JNTU. I am also the Principal Secretary for Industries and IT. I cannot physically present at the University every day but I go there whenever needed. There are a lot of vacancies in the universities including JNTU. We are hiring contract teachers. Our Chief Minister asked us to fill 50,000 posts (in various departments) and the government has recently taken details from us also," he said. "I am confident that over a period of time all these posts will get filled-up," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 500 poultry birds found dead in HP amid bird flu scare

Amid a bird flu scare, around 500 dead poultry birds were found dumped by the side of a national highway in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district on Wednesday, state animal husbandry department officials said. Samples have been taken for testing...

German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to five-week highs on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as expectations rose that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending. Democrats won o...

Karnataka: 2nd year PUC exams in May, SSLC exams in June

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI The second year pre-university class-12 exams would begin in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC-class 10 in the first week of June, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Ministe...

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for two nights

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10 pm to 5 am for two nights, the power utility announced on Wednesday.According to Eskom, the blackout will take place tonight and Thursday evening.The load shedding is necessary to recover a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021