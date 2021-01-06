Telangana CM misguiding youth on jobs, govt universities have been neglected: Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi has accused Telangana government of not providing adequate funds for the education sector and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was misleading youth on the issue of providing jobs. He alleged that several universities do not have Vice-Chancellors and due recruitment has not been made in Osmania, Kakatiya and other universities.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is bluffing and misleading youth by not providing jobs. He only talks about creating jobs and giving promotions to the employees whenever graduate constituency elections occur in the state," the Congress leader told ANI. Yaskhi said the state Governor has powers to force the state government to appoint vice-chancellors .

"The government universities are suffering lack of funds and recruitments, whereas they have given permission to some of his crony TRS leaders who indulged in corrupt practices," he alleged. Yaskhi referred to "blacklisting" of Malla Reddy College of Engineering of by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for five years and said it was associated with a minister who had been given "given permission for a private university".

Refuting allegations of Congress leader, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Jayesh Ranjan said it is wrong to say that universities have been neglected. He said the process was on for making appointments of vice-chancellors against vacant posts.

"I got VC post a year ago, now I am the in-charge of JNTU. I am also the Principal Secretary for Industries and IT. I cannot physically present at the University every day but I go there whenever needed. There are a lot of vacancies in the universities including JNTU. We are hiring contract teachers. Our Chief Minister asked us to fill 50,000 posts (in various departments) and the government has recently taken details from us also," he said. "I am confident that over a period of time all these posts will get filled-up," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)