NIOS student approaches court for admission, challenges Delhi government circular

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Delhi Government on a petition filed by a student Annu Kumari challenging validity of Delhi Government circular issued in August last year prescribing minimum 55 per cent mark for admission in class XI in Delhi Government school for students passing class X from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Delhi Government on a petition filed by a student Annu Kumari challenging validity of Delhi Government circular issued in August last year prescribing minimum 55 per cent mark for admission in class XI in Delhi Government school for students passing class X from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The bench of Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the respondents after hearing the submission of the petitioner and asked counsel for the government to file counter affidavit while fixing January 22 for further hearing.

The petitioner student had sought admission in class XI in Delhi Government school - Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Goela Khurd - but was allegedly denied admission on the ground of less percentage of marks. Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, appearing for the student, submitted that Delhi Government by its circular was discriminating between their own students and those students who passed from NIOS on basis of marks.

Ashok Aggarwal argued that the said circular is contrary to the provisions of Right to Education and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. He added that such act of Government is unethical, anti-child and promotes expulsion of students from school thus promoting child labour. "If these students are denied admission on one pretext or another in Delhi Government school than where these students belonging to downtrodden society will go?" he asked. (ANI)

