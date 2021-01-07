U.S. says Alaska state agency wins most drilling leases in Arctic wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Wednesday said its sale of oil and gas drilling leases in an Arctic wildlife refuge received 16 bids, 11 of which were from an Alaska state agency.

The sale generated more than $14.4 million in high bids, Kate MacGregor, deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior, said in a live broadcast at which the bids were revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)