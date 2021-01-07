Left Menu
Development News Edition

India building economic, defence corridors for industries to take infrastructure to global standard: PM Modi

Just like freight corridors, India is also building economic and defence corridors for industries in the country, which would help in taking Indian infrastructure to the global standard, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating 306-kilometre long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:33 IST
India building economic, defence corridors for industries to take infrastructure to global standard: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Just like freight corridors, India is also building economic and defence corridors for industries in the country, which would help in taking Indian infrastructure to the global standard, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating 306-kilometre long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on Thursday. "It is the demand of time that India develops its infrastructure that matches the global standards. Today, connectivity of highway, airway and waterways are spread throughout the country. We are focussing on multimodal connectivity. Just like freight corridors, we are developing economic and defence corridors for industries," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said the growth of individual and industry in the country will have a positive impact on India's image in the eyes of the global communities. "The effect of this positive impact is witnessed in our surging foreign direct investment (FDI) and the global faith on India," PM Modi stated.

He also thanked 'Japan and its people' for standing with India as a trustworthy friend throughout its development journey. "Throughout India's development journey, Japan and its people have stood by us like a trustworthy friend. In the construction of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor as well, Japan provided us with financial and technological assistance," he added.

As per an official statement, the Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is situated between Haryana and Rajasthan and consists of nine newly built DFC stations, in which six are crossing stations namely New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three in Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations. Earlier the 351-km New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on December 29, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares extend gains on recovery hopes

European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper U.S. stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery.The pan-European S...

U.S. Congress accepts Electoral College result; clears way for Biden to become president

Democrat Joe Biden was cleared to be sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20 when Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states results that showed Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 contest ...

Energy stocks lift FTSE 100, Sainsbury surges

Londons FTSE 100 jumped on Thursday as energy stocks tracked strong gains in crude prices, while investor confidence was further bolstered by hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package under a Democrat administration. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ga...

Godrej Consumer Products partners with Assam's Health Ministry to boost the healthcare set-up of key hospitals handling COVID-19 cases

GUWAHATI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, a leading emerging markets company, joined hands with the Health Department of Assam to boost the healthcare infrastructure of hospitals handling COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021