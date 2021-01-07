Left Menu
Freight Corridor will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan, says Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the 306 kilometers long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:50 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the 306 kilometers long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan. As per an official release, the Governor said the inauguration of the corridor was a historic development initiative of the central government for Rajasthan.

"With the opening of this new rail freight corridor, the western and eastern freight corridor of the country will not only be connected to each other but it is also an important step towards self-reliant India. This will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan and transport of agricultural products to new markets," he said. Prime Minister Modi had dedicated to the nation the 306 km long Rewari - Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) through video conferencing. He also flagged off the Double Stack Long Haul Container Train on this route. (ANI)

