Odisha reports 230 new COVID cases

Odisha reported 230 COVID-19 cases, 230 discharges and one death on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 230 COVID-19 cases, 230 discharges and one death on Thursday. The State Health Department said the total count of cases stands at 3,31,151 and includes 3,27,008 recovered cases.

Of 230 new recovered cases, the maximum recoveries were reported from Sundargarh (31) and Anugul (30). The state had 2,202 active cases on Wednesday.

The department said a 70-year old male COVID-19 patient of Khordha district died on January 7. He was also suffering from a chronic liver disease with pulmonary hypertension and chronic kidney disease. (ANI)

