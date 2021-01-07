Konkani literary awards announced

Konkani literary awards announcedPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:04 IST
Shivaram Kamath of Kumta,Karnataka, has been conferred the Vimala V Pai Vishwa Konkani lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributionto Konkani language and literary movement.
The other recipients of the Vimala V Pai VishwaKonkani literary awards for the year 2020 that were announcedby the World Konkani Centre are: K M Sukhtankar of Goa forhis 'Dhumkyar Dhumke', a collection of essays; and ShailendraMehta of Mumbai for 'Sisyphus Tengsher', an anthology ofpoems.
Each award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, citation andmemento, a press release said.