Andhra Pradesh has reported 295 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 295 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh has reported 295 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,84,171.

"In the last 24 hours, 59,410 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 295 of them are detected COVID positive. With this, the total number of cases in the state has increased to 8,84,171. Out of them, 2,822 are active cases," the bulletin said. It said that 368 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 874,233.

The death toll has gone up to 7,126 with one more death due to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

