Punjab dedicates month of January to girl child as 'Dheeiyan Di Lohri' scheme

Ahead of the festival of Lohri, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched 'Dheeiyan Di Lohri' scheme and blessed five girl children, along with their mothers, with a token of Rs 5,100 and baby kits for each. "Launching Dheeiyan Di Lohri, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a symbolic gesture, blessed five girl children, along with their mothers, with a token of Rs 5,100 and baby kits for each," Singh tweeted.

Giving the details of the scheme, the Chief Minister said, "Under the special scheme, a series of events will be held every day across districts, beginning with Mohali district, through the month to mark the occasion of Lohri, which will see congratulatory letters penned and signed by the Chief Minister being handed over to the parents of more than 1.5 lakh girls celebrating their first Lohri this year." On January 3, Chief Minister had requested the Department of Women and Child Development to come up with a plan to celebrate Lohri.

The Chief Minister had tweeted, "Our daughters are our most cherished treasure. Have asked the Department of Women and Child Development to come up with a plan to celebrate our special love for our daughters this Lohri. Let us all show how much we love and care for them. #DheeiyanDiLohri" Lohri is the harvest festival of north India celebrated annually on January 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)