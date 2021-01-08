U.S. transportation chief resigns after Capitol attack

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said her resignation would take effect Monday. She said the attack "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."

