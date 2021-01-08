Train on trial run crushes 4 people in Haridwar
Four people died after being run over by a train during the trial of the Railway's double track in Haridwar on Thursday.ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:50 IST
Four people died after being run over by a train during the trial of the Railway's double track in Haridwar on Thursday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the District Magistrate to conduct a magisterial probe and arrange for proper treatment of the injured.
He also expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased in the accident. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister said, "I got news that some people died after being run over by a train during the trial of Railway's double track in Haridwar. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased in this accident and wish the injured to get well soon."
The incident took place on the evening of January 7. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
