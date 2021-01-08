Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 20,000 exotic migratory birds arrive in Odisha's Paradeep

A large number of migratory birds have arrived in the Jagatsinghpur district's Paradeep city here.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:21 IST
Over 20,000 exotic migratory birds arrive in Odisha's Paradeep
Migratory birds flock to Paradeep city (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A large number of migratory birds have arrived in the Jagatsinghpur district's Paradeep city here. According to the forest department, 21,602 foreign birds were counted till Friday which is 15,000 more than the previous year.

Eight teams from the Rajnagar forest department have been deployed while two teams of four have arrived at Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) to count the birds. The team continued its work in the early hours of the morning. Speaking to ANI, Suchitra Sahoo, from an organisation working for wildlife and nature in the state, said that birds can be seen in a large number because of the cold weather and pollution-free environment.

"However, the highest number of exotic birds was found in the PPL fertilizer plant premises. The birds were found in large numbers in small ponds around the factory." She also listed out the names of the birds found here -- Eurasian wigeon, Cotton teal, Ruddy shelduck, Northern pintail, Gadwall, Pheasant-tailed jacana, Lesser adjutant stork, Painted stork, Garganey, Pacific golden plover, Bar-headed goose, Common shelduck, Little grebe, Tufted duck and many rare species.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in 2020, many production and manufacturing units were shut down which had a "significant impact" on the environment, Sahoo said. Paradeep Phosphates Limited, a fertiliser company here, said that it would make every effort to keep the environment clean and tidy in the future, said the manager Sudhir Ranjan Mishra.

"They come from all over the world and from outside of the state and also they are coming regularly to us. So now they have made a habitation for themselves. Now they come for their food, for their mating, laying eggs and all that so it's a ritual now to maintain this area, keeping them good for these birds," he told ANI. Talking about the increasing number of birds and variety he said that last year 70,000 birds of 70 types of species were found here.

"They come every year, their numbers are increasing every year, and the species number is also increasing. Last year if you remember its 70,000 and 70 types of species. This time also due to lockdown and shutdown the environment is so clean, it has pushed these birds to come from all over. Now really hopeful that this year also the number will increase. Also, some good and rare species can also be found over here which are there in nature," added Mishra. With the arrival of the winter season and the onset of the months of November to January, birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hables-e-commerce fraud: Two arrested by J-K Crime Branch

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested two people from Poonch and Jammu districts in connection with the Hables-e-commerce multi-crore fraud case, officials said.The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed b...

EU doubles COVID-19 vaccines order with Pfizer-BioNTech

The European Commission said on Friday it has secured 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EUs executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the e...

Easing dispute, UAE announces reopening of borders to Qatar

The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday that it would reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar after boycotting the tiny energy-rich country alongside its Gulf allies since 2017.The decision to restart commerce and travel would take ef...

Sensex rallies 689 pts to end at fresh high; Nifty closes below 14,350

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 689 points to end at a fresh all-time high on Friday, led by Infosys, TCS and Reliance amid strong buying sentiment in global equities.The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021