Will complete Gosikhurd irrigation project in 3 yrs: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackrey on Friday said the state government willcomplete the ambitious Gosikhurd irrigation project in thenext three years and provide proper rehabilitation to projectaffected people (PAP).

The chief minister reviewed work on the Gosikhurdirrigation project and other development works in Bhandara andChandrapur districts of eastern Vidarbha, a release issued bythe district information office stated.

''I have started reviewing development works inMaharashtra starting from Vidarbha, including Hriday SamratBalasaheb Thackrey Expressway,'' Thackeray said during ameeting with senior officials and local representatives.

Gosikhurd is an ambitious national irrigation project,which will be completed in the next three years and necessaryfunds will be provided for the same, he said.

The chief minister also assured proper rehabilitationand employment for project affected people (PAP).

''We are taking efforts to complete the work bydefeating financial blockades that the state is facing. Adelay in any project impacts the state treasury and thisproject will be completed on time with the cooperation of allstakeholders,'' he said.

Thackeray also urged officials to explore tourismpossibilities and address environmental concerns in theregion.

According to the release, the project will affect 85villages and rehabilitation is underway in these areas.

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 18,495 crore,Gosikhurd irrigation project will have the capacity toirrigate 250,800 hectares of land, it was stated.

