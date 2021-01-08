Lithuania reports H5N8 bird flu in backyard poultry - OIE

Lithuania has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Kaunas, killed 22 poultry in the yard, with the remaining five culled, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Lithuania's agriculture ministry.

