UK appoints business minister Alok Sharma as full-time COP26 president

UK appoints business minister Alok Sharma as full-time COP26 presidentReuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:35 IST
Britain said on Friday it had appointed business minister Alok Sharma as the full-time President of the United Nations COP26 climate conference to be held in Glasgow this November.
The government said the event would be the largest summit the United Kingdom has ever hosted, bringing together representatives from nearly 200 countries.
Sharma will be replaced as business minister by Kwasi Kwarteng.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Glasgow
- Britain
- Alok Sharma
- United Kingdom
ALSO READ
Sonam Kapoor kick starts shooting for crime thriller 'Blind' in Glasgow
United Nations, African Union reiterate commitment to Sudan, as joint mission ends operations
Manushi Chhillar roped in by United Nations to bat for women safety
Brian Urquhart, early leader of United Nations, dies at 101
U.S. ambassador to United Nations to visit Taiwan next week