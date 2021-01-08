Fire at petro product storage unit outside Raipur

A major fire broke out at aprivate petroleum products storage facility on the outskirtsof Raipur on Friday, a police official said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident,he added.

A fire broke out at Green Petro Company located inDharsiwa police station limits when an oil tanker caught fireon its premises, said Additional Superintendent of Police(Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel.

A total of 14 fire tenders have been pressed intoservice to douse the flames, he said.

Flames billowing from the unit could be seen from along distance. PTI TKPKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)