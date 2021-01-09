Bulandshahr illicit liquor case: Death toll rises to 6
Six people have died so far due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Sikandrabad area here on Saturday.ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:48 IST
Six people have died so far due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Sikandrabad area here on Saturday. A 55-year-old man on Saturday succumbed to death while undergoing treatment in Meerut.
On Friday, two people including a woman were taken into custody by police in connection with the illicit liquor incident. Meanwhile, Excise Department officials sealed a liquor shop in the nearby village of Madavra.
According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor in Jeet Garhi village under Secunderabad police station on Thursday night here, following which five people died. Other people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and distillery and has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing. (ANI)
