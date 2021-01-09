Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulandshahr illicit liquor case: Death toll rises to 6

Six people have died so far due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Sikandrabad area here on Saturday.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:48 IST
Bulandshahr illicit liquor case: Death toll rises to 6
Illicit liquor was being sold by the brand named Prince India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Six people have died so far due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Sikandrabad area here on Saturday. A 55-year-old man on Saturday succumbed to death while undergoing treatment in Meerut.

On Friday, two people including a woman were taken into custody by police in connection with the illicit liquor incident. Meanwhile, Excise Department officials sealed a liquor shop in the nearby village of Madavra.

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor in Jeet Garhi village under Secunderabad police station on Thursday night here, following which five people died. Other people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and distillery and has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops: Official sources.

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops Official sources....

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday: Official sources.

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday Official sources....

Bird flu scare: 24 crows found dead in Jasola park, 10 ducks die at Sanjay Lake

Amid bird flu scare in the national capital, at least 24 crows have been found dead at a district park in south Delhis Jasola in the past three days and 10 ducks have died at the famous Sanjay Lake, officials said on Sunday.The DDA, which o...

India's fuel demand at 11-month high in Dec

Indias fuel demand rose for the fourth straight month in December as the resumption of economic activity took consumption to 11-month high, but it was about 2 per cent lower than pre-COVID levels.The total demand for petroleum products in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021