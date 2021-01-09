Left Menu
Delhi HC directs Jal Board to look into matter after PIL seeking water supply in Jaitpur

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Jal Board to treat Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking water supply in Jaitpur Extension part-2 of the state as the representation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:57 IST
Delhi High Court directed Jal Board authorities to look after water supply in Jaitpur Extension part-2. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Jal Board to treat Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking water supply in Jaitpur Extension part-2 of the state as the representation. The PIL stated that the Jaitpur Extension part-2 of Delhi gets no water supply by the Delhi Jal Board. The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to look after the issue.

A bench constituted by Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the responsible authorities including the Delhi Jal Board to treat the petition as a representation and decide according to the legal rules. The petitioner Rakesh filed PIL with the help of Advocate AK Dubey and Pawan Sharma. The plea stated that locals of the area wrote many times to the concerned officials to start service of drinkable water in the area.

The plea also mentioned that in the year 2018 the tender of laying a water pipeline was passed. After that, during the year 2019-20 water pipeline was laid down in the area for supplying drinkable water to the local habitants. It also said the work of laying down drinkable water pipeline was finished and no work was left for supplying the drinkable water. However, the inhabitants of the area are still waiting for the supply of potable water.

The plea also alleged that there is an illegal supply of the drinkable water in the area and the suppliers have installed their own waterline. They charge a hefty amount for the supply of potable water to the locals. The Delhi Jal Board has to look into the issue so that the area gets the water supply. (ANI)

