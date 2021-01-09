Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory to tackle bird flu

In view of the rising risk of bird flu, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions in all districts, asking district magistrates to see that poultry products from affected states do not enter the state. It added that the poultry and eggs should not be transported in open vehicles and that markets selling poultry must be closed once a week.

"Instructions to all the District Magistrates that poultry products from the infected states should not come within the boundary of Uttar Pradesh, if it is so, stop it immediately and inform the concerned," the notification issued by the state government said. The advisory is issued by Alok Sinha, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Governmentt of Uttar Pradesh. The advisory added poultry and other birds and eggs should not be transported by open vehicles.

"A list should be made on poultry products as well as retail and wholesale markets, where instructions must be issued on cleanliness as per advisory provided by the government of India," it said. The advisory also asked officials to make another list of bird sanctuaries and water bodies visited by birds coming from abroad as well as wild birds.

"Necessary biosecurity measures must be made in these places to prevent the spread of the infection," the advisory said. It also said a rapid response team must be made, which must review and send reports daily to the Directorate, Animal Husbandry Department by 5 pm. It further instructed setting up of Control room in each districts where people can inform in case of unnatural deaths of birds.

"To deal with bird flu, district magistrates must also ensure that adequate PPE kits and face masks are available as well as medicines. Dead bird should be sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal for testing," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)