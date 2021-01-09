Srinagar: Railway workers carrying out track maintenance operations amid heavy snowfall
While the Kashmir valley is engulfed with a thick blanket of snow, braving the cold, Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from the rail tracks at Srinagar station.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:54 IST
While the Kashmir valley is engulfed with a thick blanket of snow, braving the cold, Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from the rail tracks at Srinagar station.
"Be it Storm or Snow, Railways Never Goes Out of Action: At a time, when the entire Kashmir valley is engulfed in nature's white blanket, watch how Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from rail tracks at Srinagar station," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.
The Railway Minister also posted a video featuring Indian Railways carrying out snow clearance operations from the tracks that are heavily covered with a thick layer of snow. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Piyush Goyal
- Srinagar
- Indian Railways
- Kashmir valley
ALSO READ
Indian team management has been unfair to both Saha and Pant: Gambhir
Indian expats from Saudi, Kuwait stranded in UAE get free accommodation
Indian auto industry expected to see stronger growth in 2021-22: Nomura Research Institute
Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams
Skill ministry and Tata launch first batch of Indian Institute of Skills, Mumbai