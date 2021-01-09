Leopard found moving around in residential area creates panic

A leopard spotted movingaround in a residential area in this tourist town since lastnight created panic among the residents, who demanded onSaturday that forest department officials trap it.

The residents spotted pug marks in front of their homesand dead dogs on the street this morning.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot on beinginformed and tried to convince them that the dogs might havebeen attacked by some other animals.

However CCTV footage from some houses showed the felinemoving around the area since last night.

The residents then demanded that the department set atrap for the leopard and take it away from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)