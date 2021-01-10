Telangana reports 351 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours

Telangana recorded 351 fresh Covid-19 cases, 415 discharges, and two deaths on Saturday. The state Health Department said that the total count for the Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 2,89,784. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,83,463 and 1,565 respectively.

There are 4,756 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, India reported 18,645 new Covid-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. (ANI)

