Andhra Pradesh reports 227 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 227 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, "50,027 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 227 of them are detected COVID positive."

With this, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased to 884,916. Out of them, 2544 are active cases. In the past 24 hours, 289 persons have recovered from COVID making the total recovered cases touch 875,243.

However, 1 death was reported in Visakhapatnam district making the total deaths due to this virus reach 7129 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)