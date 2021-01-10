Left Menu
Nagaland: Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control, no fire fighting missions undertaken today

The wildfire that engulfed the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border has been brought under control, while two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley near Nagaland's Kohima, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:53 IST
Nagaland: Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control, no fire fighting missions undertaken today
Two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley. (Photo Credit: PRO Kohima, Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI

The wildfire that engulfed the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border has been brought under control, while two helicopters continue to be deployed to assist the fire fighting at Dzukou Valley near Nagaland's Kohima, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed. "IAF Two helicopters continue to be deployed, to assist the fire fighting, at Dzukou Valley near Kohima, Nagaland. No missions were undertaken towards fire fighting by helicopters today," PRO Kohima, (MoD) tweeted.

The Dzukou Valley wildfire, which has been raging for the last 10 days, has been brought under control. "Dzukou Valley wildfire has been brought under control," Kirankumar, Deputy Commissioner of Manipur's Senapati district said. The valley is located at the state borders of Manipur and Nagaland.

Security Forces of the Spear Corps joined the northern part of Dzukou Valley across Dzukou River in dousing the wildfire on Saturday after it broke out earlier last month on the Nagaland-Manipur border. 60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on Saturday to douse the fire.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have also lent a hand to the (NDRF) teams in terms of accommodation, tentage, and logistics resources so that they can execute their tasks to their full efficiency. Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday had assured of assistance to Chief Minister Biren Singh in containing the wildfire.On December 31, Singh did an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley in the last week of December 2020.

This valley is located at the state borders of Manipur and Nagaland and is a popular tourist spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

